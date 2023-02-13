 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars sign Qadree Ollison

  
Published February 13, 2023 11:17 AM
The Jaguars have added another piece to their offensive backfield.

The team announced the signing of running back Qadree Ollison on Monday. Ollison will be part of the team’s 90-man offseason roster as he tries to show enough to make the team.

Ollison spent the entire 2022 season on the Cowboys practice squad and was elevated to play in three games during the regular season. He played two offensive snaps and 36 special teams snaps.

The Falcons drafted Ollison in the fifth round in 2019. He played 19 games for Atlanta over three seasons and ran 44 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

Running backs Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, and Snoop Conner are also under contract in Jacksonville.