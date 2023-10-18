Jaguars sign QB Nathan Rourke to active roster

Trevor Lawrence said he’s optimistic about his chances of playing against the Saints on Thursday night, but the Jaguars have added a little extra insurance at quarterback in the event his knee doesn’t continue to respond as hoped.

Nathan Rourke was signed off of the practice squad and added to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. C.J. Beathard was previously the only other quarterback on the active roster before the move.

Rourke could have been elevated from the practice squad and been active to serve as Beathard’s backup on Thursday, but signing him to the roster opens up the possibility of making him the emergency third quarterback who could play if Lawrence and Beathard were to both leave the game. Players have to be on the 53-man roster in order to be the emergency quarterback.

Rourke signed with the Jaguars this offseason after spending the last couple of years in the CFL. He was 23-of-35 for 348 yards and one touchdown in the preseason.