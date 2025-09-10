Jaguars sign RB Cody Schrader off Rams practice squad

With the trade of Tank Bigsby, the Jaguars have also acquired a running back from another team.

Jacksonville announced the team signed Cody Schrader off of the Rams’ practice squad.

Schrader, 26, entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers. He joined Los Angeles after he didn’t make San Francisco’s initial 53-man roster, appearing in one game.

He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Los Angeles’ season-opening victory over Houston.

Having come from the Rams’ organization, new Jags G.M. James Gladstone is familiar with Schrader from last season.

The Jaguars will be on the road to face the Bengals on Sunday.