Jaguars sign TE Quintin Morris to active roster

  
Published October 6, 2025 04:44 PM

The Jaguars made a change to their roster ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

They have signed tight end Quintin Morris to the active roster off of the practice squad. They released running back Cody Schrader.

Morris was elevated to play in the last three games for the Jags. He played three offensive snaps and 54 special teams snaps in those appearances.

Morris also appeared in 45 games for the Bills over the last three seasons. He had 15 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in Buffalo.

Schrader played in one game for the Rams before the Jaguars signed him off of their practice squad. He did not see any game action during his time with the team.