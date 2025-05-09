Jaguars sign three draft picks

The Jaguars have gotten the ball rolling on signing their 2025 draft class.

The team announced their first three signings ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Third-round cornerback Caleb Ransaw, sixth-round safety Rayuan Lane III, and seventh-round running back LeQuint Allen have all signed their four-year rookie deals.

Ransaw had 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack during his final season at Tulane, Lane was a four-year starter at Navy, and Allen ran for 1,021 yards at Syracuse during the 2024 season.

The Jaguars now have six unsigned draft picks, including second-overall selection Travis Hunter.