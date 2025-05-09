 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign three draft picks

  
Published May 9, 2025 07:03 AM

The Jaguars have gotten the ball rolling on signing their 2025 draft class.

The team announced their first three signings ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Third-round cornerback Caleb Ransaw, sixth-round safety Rayuan Lane III, and seventh-round running back LeQuint Allen have all signed their four-year rookie deals.

Ransaw had 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack during his final season at Tulane, Lane was a four-year starter at Navy, and Allen ran for 1,021 yards at Syracuse during the 2024 season.

The Jaguars now have six unsigned draft picks, including second-overall selection Travis Hunter.