Jaguars to release RB Keilan Robinson

  
Published June 4, 2025 10:44 AM

With a new regime in place, the Jaguars are moving on from one of their 2024 draft picks.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Jacksonville is releasing running back Keilan Robinson.

Robinson, 25, was a fifth-round pick last year. He appeared in six games last season, mainly playing special teams.

He returned a pair of kicks for 34 yards.

The Jaguars have several running backs on their roster, led by Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. The club also drafted a pair of players at the position earlier this spring.