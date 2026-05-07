Jaguars waive OL Sal Wormley

The Jaguars have cleared a roster spot ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

They announced that they have waived offensive lineman Sal Wormley on Thursday. Wormley signed with the team after going undrafted out of Penn State in 2025 and spent last season on the practice squad without appearing in any games.

Guard Emmanuel Pregnon joined the Jaguars as a third-round pick and they have agreed to terms with three offensive linemen as undrafted free agents.

Jacksonville drafted nine players and agreed to terms with 15 more undrafted free agents, so there could be other roster shuffling to come as the Jaguars shape their roster for the remainder of the offseason.