Jaguars will hire Anthony Perkins as their secondary coach

  
Published February 3, 2025 03:34 PM

The Jaguars continued filling spots on new head coach Liam Coen’s staff.

According to multiple reports, they are hiring Anthony Perkins as their secondary coach.

Perkins was a defensive quality control coach for the Packers in 2024. He spent two seasons on Oregon State’s staff before moving to Green Bay and also coached at Colorado State after spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the assistant to Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter.

The Jaguars have also hired defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and defensive line coach Matt Edwards in recent days. They also retained tight ends coach Richard Angulo and have been interviewing offensive coordinator candidates.