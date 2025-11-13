Jaguars will release DL Khalen Saunders

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders’ time in Jacksonville is coming to an end.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the veteran will be released on Thursday. All players let go after the trade deadline have to pass through waivers, so Saunders will have to wait to find out if he’ll become a free agent.

Saunders signed with the Jaguars this offseason, but only appeared in two games for the team. He had three tackles in those appearances.

Saunders started 27 games for the Saints over the previous two seasons and he won a pair of Super Bowls during his four seasons with the Chiefs.