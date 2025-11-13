 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetspatsstorylines_251113.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
nbc_pft_brownonoffense_251113.jpg
Brown: We can’t keep relying on the defense
nbc_pft_russellwilson_251113.jpg
Florio: Wilson is ‘just ordinary now’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetspatsstorylines_251113.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
nbc_pft_brownonoffense_251113.jpg
Brown: We can’t keep relying on the defense
nbc_pft_russellwilson_251113.jpg
Florio: Wilson is ‘just ordinary now’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars will release DL Khalen Saunders

  
Published November 13, 2025 09:54 AM

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders’ time in Jacksonville is coming to an end.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the veteran will be released on Thursday. All players let go after the trade deadline have to pass through waivers, so Saunders will have to wait to find out if he’ll become a free agent.

Saunders signed with the Jaguars this offseason, but only appeared in two games for the team. He had three tackles in those appearances.

Saunders started 27 games for the Saints over the previous two seasons and he won a pair of Super Bowls during his four seasons with the Chiefs.