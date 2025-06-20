Jaire Alexander, Aaron Rodgers will get re-acquainted this year

Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t the only player with whom former Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander will be reunited in 2025.

With Alexander joining the Ravens, he’ll see former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers twice this year.

The Steelers and Ravens cross paths in Week 14 and Week 18.

Alexander and Rodgers spent five years together in Green Bay. Each surely picked up a thing or two about the other during their time on the practice field.

Alexander will also cross paths with the four teams he knows best — the Packers and his former NFC North rivals. Including the Vikings and receiver Justin Jefferson.

Of course, all of this hinges on Alexander staying healthy. Which he hasn’t done over the past two years, resulting in Alexander missing 20 total regular-season games.