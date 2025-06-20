 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Jaire Alexander, Aaron Rodgers will get re-acquainted this year

  
Published June 20, 2025 06:15 AM

Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t the only player with whom former Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander will be reunited in 2025.

With Alexander joining the Ravens, he’ll see former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers twice this year.

The Steelers and Ravens cross paths in Week 14 and Week 18.

Alexander and Rodgers spent five years together in Green Bay. Each surely picked up a thing or two about the other during their time on the practice field.

Alexander will also cross paths with the four teams he knows best — the Packers and his former NFC North rivals. Including the Vikings and receiver Justin Jefferson.

Of course, all of this hinges on Alexander staying healthy. Which he hasn’t done over the past two years, resulting in Alexander missing 20 total regular-season games.