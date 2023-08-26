Jakeem Grant has a significant knee injury, Denzel Ward is in concussion protocol

It looked like Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant suffered a serious injury during Saturday’s game against the Chiefs and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed it in his postgame press conference.

Grant was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg after being hurt on the opening kickoff of the game. Stefanski told reporters that Grant suffered a significant knee injury and it seems likely that he will be heading to injured reserve at some point in the near future. Grant missed last season with a torn Achilles, so it has been a rough stretch on the medical front for the veteran wideout.

Grant was slated to be the team’s top kick returner and his injury will lead to a change in plans for the cut to a 53-man roster.

Stefanski also said that cornerback Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt against Kansas City.