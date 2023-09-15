 Skip navigation
NFL: SEP 10 Eagles at Patriots
Report: Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered torn pectoral
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Dan Campbell: Taylor Decker “less than questionable” for Sunday
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Ben Johnson: We’ll get Jahmyr Gibbs going as he gets more comfortable

Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jakobi Meyers still in concussion protocol, not expected to play Sunday

  
Published September 15, 2023 11:18 AM

It looks like the Raiders’ bid for a 2-0 start will take place without the help of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers suffered a concussion during last Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Broncos and head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Friday that Meyers remains in the concussion protocol. With their Week Two game against the Bills set to begin in a little over 48 hours, McDaniels acknowledged that Meyers is doubtful to play.

Meyers had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Denver.

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Kristian Wilkerson, and Tre Tucker are the other wideouts on the Raiders’ active roster.