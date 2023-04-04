 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Carter has a few private workouts set, in his hometown

  
Published April 4, 2023 08:54 AM
nbc_pft_jalencarter_230404
April 4, 2023 07:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the risk of Jalen Carter deciding not to visit with teams drafting outside the Top 10 and evaluate how concerning his Pro Day workout was.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will decline to visit with teams that aren’t drafting in the top 10. That same approach will apply to private workouts on his turf.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Carter has multiple private workouts arranged. He’s willing to meet with teams in his hometown of Apopka, Florida.

While teams can bring up to 30 players to town for pre-draft visits, workouts must happen where the player is -- campus, workout facility, hometown, wherever.

Carter, we’re told, “probably” will expand his willingness to meet with teams to those contemplating a trade into the top 10.

Private workouts can become critical for Carter, given that he struggled to complete his Pro Day workout. Rarely, if ever, does much reliable information ever emerge from private workouts.

As previously explained, it’s a calculated risk for Carter to restrict the teams with which he’ll meet or for which he’ll work out. He has red flags. Refusing to visit or workout with teams could make things worse. But if he has reason to believe he’ll be taken in the top 10, why go through session after session with question after question about topics he’d rather not discuss?

If he truly doesn’t want to meet with teams that he believes aren’t in realistic position to get him, it could only make things worse. It surely won’t make things better.

Regardless, it’s always the players call. While Carter may not be the best one to lead the push back against the “it’s a job interview!” crowd, he’s the only one currently doing it. Again, more should be.