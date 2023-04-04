Jalen Carter has a few private workouts set, in his hometown

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will decline to visit with teams that aren’t drafting in the top 10. That same approach will apply to private workouts on his turf.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Carter has multiple private workouts arranged. He’s willing to meet with teams in his hometown of Apopka, Florida.

While teams can bring up to 30 players to town for pre-draft visits, workouts must happen where the player is -- campus, workout facility, hometown, wherever.

Carter, we’re told, “probably” will expand his willingness to meet with teams to those contemplating a trade into the top 10.

Private workouts can become critical for Carter, given that he struggled to complete his Pro Day workout. Rarely, if ever, does much reliable information ever emerge from private workouts.

As previously explained, it’s a calculated risk for Carter to restrict the teams with which he’ll meet or for which he’ll work out. He has red flags. Refusing to visit or workout with teams could make things worse. But if he has reason to believe he’ll be taken in the top 10, why go through session after session with question after question about topics he’d rather not discuss?

If he truly doesn’t want to meet with teams that he believes aren’t in realistic position to get him, it could only make things worse. It surely won’t make things better.

Regardless, it’s always the players call. While Carter may not be the best one to lead the push back against the “it’s a job interview!” crowd, he’s the only one currently doing it. Again, more should be.