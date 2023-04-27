 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Jalen Carter says Eagles will take him at No. 10, if he’s there

  
Published April 27, 2023 05:37 AM
April 27, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the chance of Jalen Carter potentially falling to No. 10 to the Eagles, but explain why they see the DT going to the Seahawks at No. 5 or Lions at No. 6.

When Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter slammed the door on making any visits to teams not taking in the top 10, the explanation was either that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was trying to speak a top-10 selection into existence or that Rosenhaus knew Carter will indeed be taken in the top 10.

When Carter accepted an invitation to the draft, it became more sensible to think he wasn’t walking into the embarrassment of slipping from the top 10.

On Wednesday, Carter was asked whether he’s gotten a “promise” from the Eagles that they’ll take him at No. 10.

Yes sir ,” Carter said.

And so it’s likely that Carter will indeed be a top-10 pick, and that Rosenhaus has gotten an assurance from Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman that, if Carter is there, he’ll be the pick. The real question is whether Carter slips past the Seahawks at No. 5. The Seahawks remain the betting favorites to take him, in that spot.

Some would say it will be good for Carter to fall a bit. As one G.M. explained it to PFT after the red flags started flying, taking Carter early will validate the behaviors that created the concerns, making him think he needs to make no changes. For Carter’s sake, a little bit of humble pie now could result in him feasting on money and fame and potentially championships later.