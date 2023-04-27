Jalen Carter says Eagles will take him at No. 10, if he’s there

When Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter slammed the door on making any visits to teams not taking in the top 10, the explanation was either that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was trying to speak a top-10 selection into existence or that Rosenhaus knew Carter will indeed be taken in the top 10.

When Carter accepted an invitation to the draft, it became more sensible to think he wasn’t walking into the embarrassment of slipping from the top 10.

On Wednesday, Carter was asked whether he’s gotten a “promise” from the Eagles that they’ll take him at No. 10.

“Yes sir ,” Carter said.

And so it’s likely that Carter will indeed be a top-10 pick, and that Rosenhaus has gotten an assurance from Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman that, if Carter is there, he’ll be the pick. The real question is whether Carter slips past the Seahawks at No. 5. The Seahawks remain the betting favorites to take him, in that spot.

Some would say it will be good for Carter to fall a bit. As one G.M. explained it to PFT after the red flags started flying, taking Carter early will validate the behaviors that created the concerns, making him think he needs to make no changes. For Carter’s sake, a little bit of humble pie now could result in him feasting on money and fame and potentially championships later.