Jalen Hurts’ TD pass draws Eagles within three points

Jalen Hurts has Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown involved early, but it was Dallas Goedert who got the Eagles’ first touchdown of the night.

Hurts flipped an underhand toss forward to Goedert, who navigated through the defense to the end zone for a 3-yard receiving touchdown. The Eagles are back within 13-10 of the Giants with 1:49 remaining in the first quarter.

The Giants have outgained the Eagles 125 to 105, with New York scoring on both of its drives. It’s the first time the Giants have scored more than seven points in the first quarter in 81 games.

The Eagles got a field goal on their first drive, went three-and-out on their second and drove 75 yards on eight plays on their third.

Hurts is 7-of-8 for 78 yards, with Brown catching a 30-yarder on the touchdown drive. Barkley has five carries for 35 yards.