Jalen Ramsey interception leads to Dolphins TD, Miami leads 10-3

Jalen Ramsey had not picked off a pass all year entering Week 9. But that changed in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bills, which led to a touchdown to give Miami a 10-3 lead over Buffalo.

The Bills were driving and had gotten down to the red zone, but that came to a halt with Ramsey’s play. Keon Coleman bobbled a quick pass from Josh Allen, allowing Ramsey to get his hands on the ball for the takeaway — which was just Allen’s second interception of the season.

It was also the first interception of the season for Ramsey.

From there, Miami went on a 14-play, 97-yard drive to get into the end zone. According to the CBS broadcast, it was the Dolphins’ longest touchdown drive since Week 1 of the 2018 season.

The Dolphins were able to get the ball up the field mainly through the run. De’Von Achane converted third-and-1 with a 10-yard run to the 50. Then he converted third-and-2 with a 5-yard run to the 9-yard line.

While a false start penalty pushed Miami back to first-and-goal from the 14, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa erased that with a screen pass to Achane that the running back took for a touchdown.