Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Jamaal Williams named NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published January 11, 2023 03:39 AM
nbc_pft_lions_230109
January 9, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons recap the Lions' impressive SNF win over the Packers at Lambeau Field and why it could signal a change of the guard in the NFC North entering 2023.

By kickoff of Sunday night’s game between Detroit and Green Bay, the Lions knew they’d been eliminated from playoff contention.

But Detroit made sure Green Bay wasn’t getting a ticket to the dance either with its 20-16 victory.

Running back Jamaal Williams was a big part of that and now he’s been named the final NFC offensive player of the week for the 2022 season.

Williams had 72 yards on 16 carries with a pair of touchdowns — including the go-ahead 1-yard score with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter.

The running back finished the season leading the league with 17 rushing touchdowns, which also set a new single-season franchise record. Barry Sanders had the previous record with 16 in 1991.

Williams ended the season with 1,066 yards, the first time he’s surpassed 1,000 yards in his career after spending his first four seasons in Green Bay and last year with Detroit.