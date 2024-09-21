 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase fined $31,599 for verbally abusing ref over nonexistent hip-drop tackle

  
Published September 21, 2024 04:15 PM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is already unhappy with his contract, but he made even less money for the Week Two game against the Chiefs.

Chase’s paycheck was dinged with a $31,599 fine from the NFL for what the league termed “verbal abuse of an official.”

During the game, Chase got up and screamed at the referee, apparently thinking he had been hip-drop tackled. He hadn’t been, but he then drew a 15-yard penalty for his actions. And now he’s drawn a fine as well.

The player who tackled Chase, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, was not flagged and not fined because he did not commit a penalty, despite what Chase thought.