Ja’Marr Chase: I’m pissed because we lost to some elves

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase provided the Browns with some bulletin board material this week when he called them “elves” while saying he didn’t put any extra importance on facing their AFC North rivals.

The Browns romped to a 24-3 win on Sunday and they’ve now won nine of their last 11 games against Cincinnati. Chase was held to five catches for 39 yards during the loss and he said that the loss was all the more painful because of his earlier comments.

“It’s frustrating because I called their ass elves and we just lost to some elves so I’m pissed on my part,” Chase said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I’m pissed on that end. We missed opportinites, we didn’t capitalize on that shit and we lost.”

The Bengals and Browns will meet again in the final game of the season, so it will be some time before Chase and the rest of the Bengals get a chance to return the favor.