Jameis Winston to visit with Giants on Tuesday

  
Published March 17, 2025 10:16 AM

As the Giants await Aaron Rodgers’ decision, they’re going to host another free-agent quarterback.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jameis Winston is going to visit with the franchise on Tuesday.

Winston, the No. 1 pick of the 2015 draft, spent the 2024 season with Cleveland. He appeared in 12 games with seven starts, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also fumbled five times.

In 105 career games for the Buccaneers, Saints, and Browns, Winston has completed 61.2 percent of his throws for 24,225 yards with 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions.

Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco are also in the mix for the Giants, who may also select a quarterback early on in next month’s draft.