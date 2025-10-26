James Cook 64-yard touchdown gives Bills 12-3 lead

James Cook had a dominant first quarter and now has put the ball in the box on his longest run of the season.

Cook took a 64-yard run for a touchdown, putting the Bills up 12-3 midway through the second quarter.

Matt Prater missed the extra point wide left to keep Buffalo ahead by only nine.

Cook had a dominant first quarter, rushing for 79 yards on nine carries. His longest run in the opening quarter was 24 yards, as he was consistently picking up chunks on the ground.

But for Buffalo’s first full possession of the second quarter, Cook got explosive. He took a handoff to the left, burst through the line, and went 64 yards down to the end zone for his sixth touchdown run of the season.

Cook’s previous long run of the year was 44 yards.

Cook already has 146 yards on 11 carries so far on Sunday.