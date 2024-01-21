James Houston inactive for Lions vs. Buccaneers

Lions pass rusher James Houston won’t be on the field today in Detroit.

Houston, who was activated off injured reserve this week, is among the inactives for today’s game against the Buccaneers. Lions coach Dan Campbell had indicated during the week that it was a close call whether Houston would go.

Also inactive for the Lions are WR/PR Kalif Raymond, S Tracy Walker, LB Charles Harris, DT Brodric Martin, CB Steven Gilmore and emergency QB Hendon Hooker.

Inactive for the Buccaneers are QB John Wolford, RB Patrick Laird, WR Rakim Jarrett, OT Brandon Walton, OT Silas Dzansi, LB J.J. Russell and OLB Markees Watts.