James Hudson, Nick Harris, Michael Hoecht all active for Browns-Rams

All of the questionable players For Sunday’s matchup between the Browns and Rams are active for Sunday’s contest.

For Cleveland, backup offensive linemen James Hudson (personal) and Nick Harris (knee) are both active.

Los Angeles linebacker Michael Hoecht is active as well.

The Browns are set to start Joe Flacco at quarterback, as rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out with a concussion. Cornerback Denzel Ward is also going to miss another game with a shoulder injury, as he was previously ruled out.

Cleveland’s inactives are Thompson-Robinson, Ward, receiver Marquise Goodwin, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, defensive tackle Siaki Ika, and offensive tackle Leroy Watson.

Los Angeles’ inactives are outside linebacker Nick Hampton, safety Quentin Lake, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman Earnest Brown.