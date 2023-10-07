Jameson Williams activated, Jahmyr Gibbs downgraded to doubtful

It looks like Lions receiver Jameson Williams will make his season debut on Sunday against the Panthers.

Williams has been activated to the 53-man roster off of the exempt list. Williams’ gambling suspension was lifted this week — two games early — after the NFL announced a new policy.

A first-round pick in last year’s draft, Williams has recorded just two touches in his young career. He came off an ACL tear in his final collegiate game to play 78 offensive snaps in six games.

But the team has another significant injury concern on offense. With receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown already doubtful with an abdominal injury, running back Jahmyr Gibbs has now been downgraded to doubtful with a hamstring injury. Gibbs was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant.

Detroit has also placed fullback Jason Cabinda on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks with a knee injury.

Linebacker Julian Okwara will likely be back, as he’s been activated from injured reserve. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but a full participant on Friday. He was listed as questionable for the game.

Receiver Dylan Drummond has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.