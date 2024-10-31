Jared Goff back at practice on Thursday

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC offensive player of the month on Thursday and he’s on track to be under center against the Packers to kick off November.

Goff did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury he picked up during last Sunday’s win over the Titans. Neither Goff nor anyone else from the team indicated concern about his status for the weekend and multiple reporters at Thursday’s practice say Goff is back on the field with the rest of the team.

Goff said he rolled his ankle during the 52-14, but he was able to remain in until the Lions let backup Hendon Hooker play out the final snaps of the game.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) and defensive lineman Josh Paschal (illness) were the only Lions not seen at practice on Thursday.