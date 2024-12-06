 Skip navigation
Jared Goff completed at least five passes to six different receivers, an NFL first

  
December 6, 2024

Lions quarterback Jared Goff spread the ball around on Thursday night like no one in NFL history.

Goff completed 32 passes against the Packers, and he did so while throwing to six different receivers, each of whom caught either five or six passes. According to OptaSTATS, Goff is the first player in NFL history to complete passes to six or more different receivers in a game, with all of them having at least five catches.

Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick had six catches for 43 yards. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had six catches for 30 yards. Wide receiver Jameson Williams had five catches for 80 yards. Tight end Sam LaPorta had five catches for 54 yards. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had five catches for 43 yards. Running back David Montgomery had five catches for 33 yards.

There may be no team in the NFL that has a better group of weapons in the passing game than the Lions, and Goff is putting up big numbers as a result.