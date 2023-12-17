Jared Goff: Responding to adversity is the Lions’ “superpower”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had received plenty of criticism in recent weeks while Detroit lost two of its last three. Goff quieted that criticism on Saturday night.

Goff threw for five touchdown passes and no interceptions in the Lions’ 42-17 win over the Broncos, and after the game he said he knew he and his teammates were going to respond.

“Our superpower is how we respond as a team, as a unit, as a group,” Goff said. “We’ve been through a lot of adversity as a group. A three-game lull where we won one of three is not the worst thing we’ve been through. Being able to bounce back is something we’ve prided ourselves on, and tonight was a big one to bounce back with.”

At 10-4, the Lions are closing in on clinching a playoff berth and the NFC North, and if Goff can keep playing like he did on Saturday night, Detroit is going to be a tough team to beat in January. Maybe even February.