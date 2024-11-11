 Skip navigation
Jared Goff tosses 20-yard TD pass, Lions trail Texans 10-7

  
Published November 10, 2024 09:13 PM

The Lions have gotten on the board against the Texans.

Quarterback Jared Goff tossed a 20-yard touchdown to tight end Sam LaPorta, making the score 10-7, Houston.

Detroit was on the brink of giving the ball back to Houston early in the possession, facing third-and-16. But Goff found receiver Jameson Williams in the middle of the field for a 23-yard reception to move the chains. Williams bobbled the ball initially, but was able to secure it for the first down.

On the next set of downs, Goff again connected with Williams on third-and-6, gaining 13 yards.

A play after Goff converted third-and-1 with a 2-yard scramble, Goff rolled to his right and found an open LaPorta in the end zone for Detroit’s first points of the game.

It was LaPorta’s third touchdown of the season.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil had to briefly exit the game but was back in early in the second quarter. Tunsil was rolled up on and has battled an ankle injury throughout the season.