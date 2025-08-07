Jared Verse exits practice early after bumping knees

The Rams have an injury concern with one of their best defensive players.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his press conference that edge rusher Jared Verse departed Thursday’s practice early after bumping knees with teammate Braden Fiske.

McVay added that he wasn’t sure of the severity of Verse’s injury. But Verse was down for a bit before he was helped off the field and did not return.

The No. 19 overall pick of last year’s draft, Verse was named the AP defensive rookie of the year after registering 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits in his first season with the Rams. He then recorded 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and a fumble returned for a touchdown in a pair of postseason games.

Verse earned his first Pro Bowl berth as a rookie as well.

Additionally, McVay noted guard Kevin Dotson suffered a chest contusion in Tuesday’s joint practice, but should be able to return to practice soon.