 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Verse exits practice early after bumping knees

  
Published August 7, 2025 03:29 PM

The Rams have an injury concern with one of their best defensive players.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his press conference that edge rusher Jared Verse departed Thursday’s practice early after bumping knees with teammate Braden Fiske.

McVay added that he wasn’t sure of the severity of Verse’s injury. But Verse was down for a bit before he was helped off the field and did not return.

The No. 19 overall pick of last year’s draft, Verse was named the AP defensive rookie of the year after registering 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits in his first season with the Rams. He then recorded 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and a fumble returned for a touchdown in a pair of postseason games.

Verse earned his first Pro Bowl berth as a rookie as well.

Additionally, McVay noted guard Kevin Dotson suffered a chest contusion in Tuesday’s joint practice, but should be able to return to practice soon.