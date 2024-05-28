 Skip navigation
Jared Verse signs his rookie deal, completing the Rams’ draft class signings

  
Published May 28, 2024 04:20 PM

The Rams have signed their entire 10-player draft class.

First-round defensive end Jared Verse was the final player to sign, and the Rams posted a photo of Verse’s signing on social media.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Verse will receive a $15.134 million contract that is guaranteed and includes a $7.826 million signing bonus, plus no offset language on all guarantees.

The Rams previously signed second-round defensive tackle Braden Fiske, third-round running back Blake Corum, third-round safety Kamren Kinchens, fifth-round edge rusher Brennan Jackson, sixth-round defensive tackle Tyler Davis, sixth-round kicker Joshua Karty, sixth-round receiver Jordan Whittington, sixth-round center Beaux Limmer and seventh-round offensive guard KT Leveston.

Verse, the 19th overall pick, played at Albany before transferring to Florida State as a junior. He made 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in his two seasons with the Seminoles.