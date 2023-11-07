Jason Kelce: Eagles’ record is good, but we have things to clean up

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best team.

Although they’re 8-1, the Eagles have built their record against a fairly easy schedule and have won most of their games by a touchdown or less. They’re winning, but they’re not dominating.

Eagles center Jason Kelce says the team is happy to be where it is in the standings, but cognizant of what needs to improve.

“It’s a pretty good record,” Kelce said, via USA Today. “I’ll take it. But we know we’ve got to play a lot better in a lot of areas. A lot of things to clean up.”

The Eagles’ offense is playing well, but most of what needs to be cleaned up is on the Eagles’ defense, which ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards per play, first downs allowed and takeaways. They’ll need to clean that up with a tougher schedule ahead and visions of a Super Bowl run.