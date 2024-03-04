Jason Kelce retires after 13 seasons in the NFL
It’s an end of an era.
Center Jason Kelce, who spent 13 years with the Eagles, announced his retirement on Monday at a press conference.
He broke down multiple times before making the announcement, and he struggled to get through it.
The news comes as no surprise. He debated retirement a year ago, and his deliberations are memorialized in Kelce, the Amazon documentary of his 2022 season. With another season of wear and tear, it was time.
Kelce, a six-time first-team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler, is destined to have a bronze bust in Canton. In the interim, the question becomes what he’ll do next. A broadcasting career seems inevitable.
He entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2011. He became a starter right away, winning the job in camp during a season that had no offseason workouts, due to the lockout.
Kelce has 193 regular-season appearances, all starts. He also was a member of the Super Bowl LII-winning Eagles. His speech at the championship rally will be remembered as one of the best ever.