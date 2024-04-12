Jason Licht feels “pretty good” about Antoine Winfield, Tristen Wirfs contract talks

A report this week indicated that there is optimism about the state of contract talks between the Buccaneers and safety Antoine Winfield and Thursday brought confimation of that feeling from one of the key figures in those negotiations.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht held a press conference that was mostly focused on draft matters, but he also fielded a question about where things stand with Winfield, who received a franchise tag, and left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Licht said things were positive on both fronts while noting that they’ve been able to re-sign several other players already this offseason.

“We’ve had really good discussions there,” Licht said, via a transcript from the team. “Once again, it’s like the same thing when we were at the combine talking about Baker [Mayfield] and Mike [Evans] and Lavonte [David]. We really want them here, we want them here long term, I think they want to be here long term. We’ve had a good track record with getting things done. I feel pretty good about things getting done.”

The Bucs have kept most of the band together after winning the NFC South last season and getting deals done with Winfield and Wirfs would set the stage for an extended run with the foundation of the roster that made that happen.