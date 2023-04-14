Jason Licht open to running back in first round if he’s a “special, special player”

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said at a Thursday press conference that he’s not afraid to draft another quarterback later this month and he also said that he’s not opposed to using the team’s top pick on a running back.

The Bucs are set to pick 19th in the first round and Licht was asked if he is opposed to using that pick on a running back.

“No, not if you feel like it’s going to be a special, special player . . . I think it has changed a little bit over the years in that regard. You ideally want to pick a player that is going to be on your roster — if you’re picking high — for a decade. But, they’re very few and far between. It’s an offensive dominated league right now and you want as many playmakers as you can get,” Licht said, via the team’s website.

Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson is the consensus choice as the top running back in this year’s draft and the likeliest first-round pick at the position. That could mean he’s off the board once Tampa is on the clock or it could leave Licht with an interesting choice in a couple of weeks.