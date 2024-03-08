Jason Licht: We look forward to Mike Evans adding to his legendary career as a Buccaneer

The Buccaneers have made it official with receiver Mike Evans, announcing the receiver has signed a new two-year deal with the franchise.

General Manager Jason Licht, who selected Evans at No. 7 overall back in 2014, issued a statement with the announcement.

“The first 10 years of Mike’s time in Tampa have been truly unprecedented and we look forward to seeing him continue to break records and add to his legendary career as a Buccaneer,” Licht said. “Mike is a special player who has made a lasting impact on this franchise and in our community. As great as he’s been on the field, Mike and his wife, Ashli, have had an even bigger effect in the Tampa Bay area through all their charitable work. He is crucial to our team success and exemplifies everything we want our players to be.”

Evans has reached at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his 10 seasons. He led the league in receiving touchdowns for the first time in 2023 with 13.

In 154 career games, Evans is easily the Bucs’ franchise leader in receptions (762), receiving yards (11,680), and receiving touchdowns (94).