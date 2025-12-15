Javonte Williams returns; Hunter Luepke out with concussion

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams hadn’t played since the team’s first possession when he scored on a 1-yard run.

He injured his shoulder, keeping him out the rest of the first half.

The Cowboys added padding under Williams’ shoulder pad, and he opened the second half with runs of 15 and 3 yards.

Malik Davis is the only healthy running back active tonight, with fullback Hunter Luepke now ruled out with a concussion.

The Cowboys went 50 yards in seven plays for a go-ahead Brandon Aubrey field goal of 26 yards. KaVontae Turpin took the second-half kickoff 40 yards to set up the field-goal drive.

The Cowboys now lead 20-17.