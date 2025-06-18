Jaxson Dart: I feel like I’ve made tremendous strides

The Giants have a development plan for Jaxson Dart that does not include being the team’s starter to open the 2025 season.

But after selecting Dart at No. 25 overall in April, New York has been pleased with his progress, with head coach Brian Daboll saying the rookie has been “excellent” during the offseason program on Tuesday.

Dart had a press conference of his own on Wednesday and told reporters that he feels good about his improvement in his short time as a pro.

“Yeah, I feel like I’ve made tremendous strides, especially from my first day to now, just being able to understand the pictures of the offense and whatnot,” Dart said, via SNY. “Obviously, I’ve got to dive into a lot more. But, I’m definitely just trying to take it to the next level this summer, really just lock in, hone in on as much as I can throughout the time so that way, when I get back for training camp, I’m on an even better level than I am now.”

When it comes to his development plan, Dart said he believes in what the Giants are doing with him.

“I just trust them,” Dart said. “They’ve had this blueprint and they’ve done it with different quarterbacks and you’ve seen them succeed at the highest level. So, I trust them. And for me, I’m just trying to be the most coachable player that I can. I want to play well in the offense. I want to be able to manage it and operate it at the highest level.

“So, I know that they definitely do have a plan. I’m just trying to take it day-by-day. And I’m not looking for results immediately. I’m a process-driven person, so I’m just taking it day-by-day, rep-by-rep.”