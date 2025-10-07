Jaxson Dart upgraded to full participant with hamstring injury on Tuesday

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that quarterback Jaxson Dart is on track to start Thursday’s game against the Eagles.

The quarterback’s status on the day’s injury report reflects that.

Dart was upgraded from limited to a full participant on New York’s injury report. The Giants held a walk-through on Tuesday instead of a full practice given the short week.

Dart has completed 65 percent of his throws for 313 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions so far in 2025. He’s also rushed for 109 yards with a TD.

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (back), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) were all listed as non-participants.

Running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder), safety Dane Belton (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (calf), safety Tyler Rubin (groin), and cornerback Dre Phillips (hip) remained limited on Tuesday’s report.