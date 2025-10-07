Jaxson Dart set to play Thursday night, Darius Slayton remains out of practice

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is on the team’s injury report, but there isn’t any concern about his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

Dart was listed as limited by a hamstring injury on Monday’s estimated practice report and head coach Brian Daboll said at a Tuesday press conference that the quarterback is on track to play this week. The start will be Dart’s third since being promoted and his first against an NFC East opponent.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton’s outlook isn’t as clear. Slayton will be listed as out of practice with a hamstring injury for the second straight day and that leaves his status as an open question.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (back), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle) will also be listed as non-participants, but Daboll said he’s hopeful about running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) returning after missing the last two games.