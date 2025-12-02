Jaxson Dart’s 30-yard TD throw gets Giants on the board

The Giants trailed 17-0. They now trail 17-7.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a short pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton, who took it 30 yards to the end zone. It completed a six-play, 62-yard drive.

The Giants were helped by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who applied a hard hit to defenseless receiver Theo Johnson. The penalty came on third-and-8.

Dart is now 4-of-5 for 49 yards and a touchdown, with Slayton catching two passes for 41 yards.

Devin Singletary has run for 17 yards on five carries.