nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jaxson Dart’s 30-yard TD throw gets Giants on the board

  
Published December 1, 2025 09:04 PM

The Giants trailed 17-0. They now trail 17-7.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a short pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton, who took it 30 yards to the end zone. It completed a six-play, 62-yard drive.

The Giants were helped by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who applied a hard hit to defenseless receiver Theo Johnson. The penalty came on third-and-8.

Dart is now 4-of-5 for 49 yards and a touchdown, with Slayton catching two passes for 41 yards.

Devin Singletary has run for 17 yards on five carries.