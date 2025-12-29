Jaycee Horn: Loss to Seahawks stings, but mindset was always to beat Bucs in Week 18

The Panthers and the Buccaneers were playing at the same time on Sunday and the Panthers made the decision not to show Tampa’s score at Bank of America Stadium in order to keep players focused on the task at hand.

When the game was over, Panthers players learned that the Bucs lost to the Dolphins. Had the Panthers won, they would have clinched the NFC South but they lost 27-10 to set up a Week 18 Saturday game for all the marbles in Tampa.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn admitted after the game that it made the loss a bit more painful while also saying that it didn’t change much about the team’s outlook.

“I mean, yeah, a little bit, yeah, a little bit,” Horn said, via the team’s website. “But our mindset was we’re going to have, we were going to have to go to Tampa Bay and win anyway, so we just got to go do that.”

The Panthers will win the division by beating the Bucs and there’s also a scenario where they win the division with a loss if the Falcons win out, but taking care of business themselves is the easier path back to the postseason. That made flushing the loss to the Seahawks as quickly as possible the biggest talking point in the locker room on Sunday afternoon and we’ll see how well they accomplished that task when they take the field next weekend.