Jaycee Horn switched up offseason training in attempt to stay healthy

Cornerback Jaycee Horn has played 22 games and missed 29 with injuries since the Panthers made him the eighth overall pick in 2021.

Horn, 24, decided to change his offseason training in an attempt to stay on the field in 2024. He went back to what he did in college at South Carolina and added more weightlifting to his offseason training.

“Just trying different things,” Horn said Monday, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, what I did the years before didn’t work with dealing with injury — and it can be some unlucky-ness. Just trying to switch something up and start from ground zero and build my body back up.”

Horn has had some soft-tissue injuries like a hamstring in Week 1 last season that required surgery. He missed 10 games. But three broken bones in his foot as a rookie and a fractured wrist his second season were just bad luck.

He has made only four interceptions and 13 passes defensed in three seasons.

“I watch tape,” Horn said. “I know what I’m capable of, and I still feel like I’m one of the best DBs in this league. I’ve just got to be out there to show it. So, that’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”