Jayden Daniels: NFC Championship Game going to haunt me for a while

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had a remarkable rookie season, but it didn’t end well and the bad feelings from the NFC Championship Game haven’t gone away.

Daniels paid a visit to the PFT Live set in New Orleans on Thursday and said that he is still “trying to get over pissed-off mode” a couple of weeks after the 55-23 loss to the Eagles. The Commanders turned the ball over four times in that game and Daniels said that he thinks it will not be easy for him to turn the page from the memory of what might have been.

“We just gave a really good team a lot of opportunities,” Daniels said. “We made a lot of mistakes that game. . . .Turnovers are what cost us. That’s probably going to haunt me for a while.”

Daniels is likely to be named the league’s offensive rookie of the year on Thursday night and that prize will underline the bright future he has in the NFL. That should provide him with chances to author better endings and relegate what happened last month to the dustbin of memory once and for all.