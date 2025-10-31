Jayden Daniels officially will start Sunday vs. Seahawks

It’s been the expected outcome all week, but head coach Dan Quinn made it official during his Friday press conference:

Jayden Daniels will start against the Seahawks on Sunday night.

“Jayden will be back and we’re all pumped for that,” Quinn said. “He’s just got a unique way about him, elevates the others as we’re going through things. It’s hard to defend — two plays that could take place, he gets outside, running and passing. So, really pumped to have him back.”

Daniels suffered a hamstring injury against the Cowboys in Week 7 and missed Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

He was a full participant in practice all week, with Quinn noting he was able to move at full speed.

“We pushed him a little more than others,” Quinn said. “Just the short week for him was the same as for the other guys, so we wanted to hit top speeds and go for it. So, yes, I think he definitely — and it was good to see him running, throwing. He really looked like himself.”

That’s good news for the Commanders, who have dropped to 3-5 with Monday’s loss. In his second season, Daniels has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 211 yards with one TD.

Quinn also noted that receiver Deebo Samuel also looked a lot more like himself after dealing with a heel injury last week.

“Man, you felt his speed, the explosion. So that was really cool to see,” Quinn said. “There’s no limitations on him in practice. So, that’s a really good deal for us.”

Washington’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.