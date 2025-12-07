Jayden Daniels questionable to return after reinjuring left elbow

Jayden Daniels was playing his first game since dislocating his left elbow while bracing a fall during a sack in Week 9. He reinjured his elbow following an interception with 8:16 left in the third quarter.

Vikings defensive back Isaiah Rodgers blocked the Commanders quarterback on a return by Andrew Van Ginkel, sending Daniels flying. He landed on his left elbow and remained on the ground holding it.

The Commanders list Daniels as questionable to return, but considering Washington trails 17-0 on its way to falling to 3-10 on the season, it seems unlikely he will.

Daniels went 9-of-20 for 78 yards and an interception and ran for 16 yards on four carries.

Marcus Mariota replaced Daniels on the drive that started with 7:01 remaining in the third quarter and promptly threw an interception.