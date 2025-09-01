Jaylen Warren agrees to two-year extension with Steelers

Running back Jaylen Warren is set to stick around Pittsburgh for a while.

Warren’s agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a two-year extension with the Steelers. Warren is in the final year of his current deal and set to make just over $5.3 million during the 2025 season.

Warren joined the Steelers after going undrafted in 2022 and he’s played 48 regular season games for the team. Warren has 346 carries for 1,674 yards and six touchdowns to go with 127 catches for 894 yards. He also has 10 carries for 44 yards and six catches for 35 yards in two postseason games.

Najee Harris was the lead back in Pittsburgh over Warren’s first three seasons, but Warren is on top of the depth chart this year. If things go well, he’s on track to stay there in 2026 and 2027 as well.