Jermaine Johnson “trying to be an apex predator” for Jets

The Jets made a trade for Haason Reddick this offseason, but the veteran edge rusher didn’t report to the team’s offseason program due to his desire for a new contract and his absence created some doubt about whether he’ll be with the team this fall.

With Bryce Huff gone to the Eagles as a free agent, the Reddick uncertainty is a big question mark heading into training camp. It’s also a reminder that Jermaine Johnson is going to be a vital part of the defensive puzzle because the Jets will need pass rushing depth whether Reddick is there or not.

The 2022 first-round pick became a full-time starter last year and posted 7.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and an interception return for a touchdown to take a big step forward from his rookie year. Before the Jets went on hiatus last month, Johnson explained the step he’s planning to take this year.

“Just really trying to be an apex predator,” Johnson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Do power at an extremely high level, finesse at an extremely high level, and really put [offensive] tackles in a bind. Just all-around dominating everything is where my head is.”

The Jets took another pass rusher in the first round last year and seeing Will McDonald make the kind of progression Johnson made in his second year would be a welcome development for a team that was able to generate steady pressure without blitzing much during the 2023 season.