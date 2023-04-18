 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jerod Mayo: It would take a lot for me to leave Patriots

  
Published April 18, 2023 07:28 AM

Jerod Mayo drew interest for head coaching and defensive coordinator openings early this offseason, but didn’t pursue any of those positions and opted to remain on Bill Belichick’s staff with the Patriots.

At the time of the move, there was word of a new title and new responsibilities for Mayo, who has been listed as the team’s linebackers coach, with New England. Mayo discussed that decision publicly for the first time on Tuesday and told reporters that he does not have a new title, but that he did get opportunities to be part of the team’s interviews with candidates for the offensive coordinator and offensive line openings.

Mayo also said that he expects to be in New England for the next few years.

“It would take a lot for me to leave,” Mayo said.

Mayo expressed interest in being a head coach at some point and Patriots owner Robert Kraft has called him a “strong candidate ” to succeed Belichick when the Patriots do make a change at the top of their coaching staff. There’s no timetable in place for such a move, but it doesn’t sound like Mayo is going to be rushing out the door under any circumstances.