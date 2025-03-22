Jerome Baker agrees to terms with the Browns

The Browns have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Jerome Baker, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Baker recently visited Cleveland.

Baker began last season with the Seahawks and started the first five games of the year before being traded to the Titans. He appeared in five more games for Tennessee.

He finished the season with 61 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 566 defensive snaps between his two stops.

Baker spent his first six seasons with the Dolphins after they made him a third-round pick. He had 587 tackles, 22.5 sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during his time in Miami.