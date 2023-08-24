Jerry Jeudy carted off at Broncos practice

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Thursday’s joint practice with the Rams on a cart.

Media members at the session report that Jeudy pulled up and grabbed at his right leg during a drill. Jeudy appeared to be grabbing at the area around his hamstring.

There’s been no word from the Broncos about Jeudy’s condition at this point.

The Broncos have already suffered one season-ending injury to their receiving corps this summer as Tim Patrick tore his Achilles. The team also waived KJ Hamler after he was diagnosed with pericarditis, although there has been talk of bringing him back at some point later in the year.